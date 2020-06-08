Global  

Joe Biden comes out against 'defund the police' push amid mounting attacks from Trump after George Floyd protests

USATODAY.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Joe Biden's campaign said the former vice president does not support defunding police in the wake of protests after George Floyd's death.
News video: Matt Hancock: British police are not like American police

Matt Hancock: British police are not like American police 01:10

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock warns about the risk of contracting coronavirus when attending protests and thanks the police for their work during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, saying "British police are not like the American police".

