No plans to extradite Prince Andrew to US as part of Epstein investigation – Barr

WorldNews Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
No plans to extradite Prince Andrew to US as part of Epstein investigation – BarrLawyers for Britain’s Prince Andrew on Monday hit back at claims that he was not co-operating with US prosecutors investigating the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting they were seeking publicity rather than his help. US investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, about his friendship with Epstein – who was found dead in prison last year while awaiting charges of trafficking minors – as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators. US attorney general William Barr said on Monday there were no plans to extradite Andrew. Asked during a Fox News interview...
Prince Andrew's Lawyers Slam DOJ Over Claims Royal Hasn't Been Cooperative in Epstein Inquiry

 Amid reports that Prince Andrew had not been cooperating in the U.S. investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the royal's lawyers are firing back at the Department of Justice.

