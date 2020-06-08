No plans to extradite Prince Andrew to US as part of Epstein investigation – Barr

Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Lawyers for Britain’s Prince Lawyers for Britain’s Prince Andrew on Monday hit back at claims that he was not co-operating with US prosecutors investigating the late financier Jeffrey Epstein , suggesting they were seeking publicity rather than his help. US investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth ’s second son, about his friendship with Epstein – who was found dead in prison last year while awaiting charges of trafficking minors – as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators. US attorney general William Barr said on Monday there were no plans to extradite Andrew. Asked during a Fox News interview... 👓 View full article

