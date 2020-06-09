Global  

One Year After the Hong Kong Protests Began, Frustrated Hardliners Call for Independence

WorldNews Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
One Year After the Hong Kong Protests Began, Frustrated Hardliners Call for IndependenceIn late May and early June, a new chant started to be heard at Hong Kong protests: “Hong Kong Independence, the only way out!” Stymied by their failure to win political concessions from the city’s Beijing-backed government after months of violent street protests, hardline elements among the city’s black-clad democracy activists have taken to openly calling for a break from China. “It’s time to escalate,” says W., a 20-year-old university student involved in the protest movement, who asked to only be identified by an initial. Having spent much of the past year fighting for the ouster of Hong Kong’s leader and a broader electoral system, he now...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: A year on, Hong Kong protesters torn between hope and fear

A year on, Hong Kong protesters torn between hope and fear 01:47

 Dozens attended a peaceful lunchtime rally in Hong Kong's Central financial district on Tuesday, marking one year since a massive rally that sparked months of pro-democracy protests. Supporters of the movement say their feelings on the anniversary range from hope to fear. Emer McCarthy reports.

Hong Kong protesters march to mark the first anniversary of anti-extradition law movement [Video]

Hong Kong protesters march to mark the first anniversary of anti-extradition law movement

Protesters marched at Central District on the first anniversary of the anti-extradition bill movement in Hong Kong on June 9. The video shows hundreds of protests walking down the road while..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:47Published
Police stop protesters marching on first anniversary of anti-extradition bill movement in Hong Kong [Video]

Police stop protesters marching on first anniversary of anti-extradition bill movement in Hong Kong

Police stopped protesters marching at Central District in Hong Kong to mark the first anniversary of anti-extradition bill movement on Tuesday (June 9). According to the filmer, around 30 people..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:44Published
Protesters in Hong Kong mark one year since anti-extradition bill demonstration [Video]

Protesters in Hong Kong mark one year since anti-extradition bill demonstration

A few hundred demonstrators held flash-mob protests during lunchtime at multiple malls in Hong Kong on Tuesday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

