Darfur war crimes fugitive Ali Kushay in ICC custody

Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The Hague — Fugitive militia leader The Hague — Fugitive militia leader Ali Kushayb has turned himself in to the International Criminal Court, where he is facing war crimes charges for his role in Sudan 's Darfur conflict, the ICC said Tuesday. Kushayb, also known as Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, is wanted on 50 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed between 2003-2004 in Sudan's western Darfur region. “Ali Kushayb is in the custody of the ICC after... 👓 View full article

