Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Darfur war crimes fugitive Ali Kushay in ICC custody

WorldNews Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Darfur war crimes fugitive Ali Kushay in ICC custodyThe Hague — Fugitive militia leader Ali Kushayb has turned himself in to the International Criminal Court, where he is facing war crimes charges for his role in Sudan's Darfur conflict, the ICC said Tuesday. Kushayb, also known as Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, is wanted on 50 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed between 2003-2004 in Sudan's western Darfur region. “Ali Kushayb is in the custody of the ICC after...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Sara Ali Khan's 'All Lives Matter' post gets mixed response [Video]

Sara Ali Khan's 'All Lives Matter' post gets mixed response

Actor Sara Ali Khan on June 04 has created a stir on the internet after she reportedly shared an 'All Lives Matter' post on Instagram. Hashtag Sara Ali Khan was trending on Twitter, with netizens..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Darfur war crime fugitive Ali Kushayb now in ICC custody

Leader facing charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in western Sudanese region between 2003-2004.
Al Jazeera

Darfur militia leader in ICC custody, face allegations of crimes against humanity

Darfur militia leader Ali Kushayb is in the detention centre of the International Criminal Court to face allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity...
Reuters


Tweets about this

AtikaBenjamin

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ RT @cobbo3: Sudanese war crimes fugitive Ali Kushay is in custody of the ICC. The ex-Janjaweed commander is wanted for war crimes & crimes… 59 minutes ago