Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua agree to two-fight deal
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — An all-British world heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2021 is a step closer. Fury said Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Joshua’s camp on a two-fight deal between the current holders of the heavyweight belts. “The biggest fight in British boxing history has just been […]
