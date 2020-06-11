Welcome to the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, where Seattle protesters gather without police
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Welcome to the CHAZ, the newly named Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, where most everything was free Tuesday. Free snacks at the No-Cop Co-op. Free gas masks from some guy’s sedan. Free speech at the speaker’s circle, where anyone could say their piece. A free documentary movie — Ava DuVernay’s “13th” — showing after dark. A Free […]
Police block a Black Lives Matter demonstration in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood of Seattle on Saturday (June 6).
A protester can be heard saying "where the f*** do they want us to go" before Seattle police slowly approach the crowd using bicycles to block one road.
Footage also shows what...