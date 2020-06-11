Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Welcome to the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, where Seattle protesters gather without police
Seattle Times Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Welcome to the CHAZ, the newly named Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, where most everything was free Tuesday. Free snacks at the No-Cop Co-op. Free gas masks from some guy’s sedan. Free speech at the speaker’s circle, where anyone could say their piece. A free documentary movie — Ava DuVernay’s “13th” — showing after dark. A Free […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Seattle police block Black Lives Matter protesters from dispersing

Seattle police block Black Lives Matter protesters from dispersing 02:23

 Police block a Black Lives Matter demonstration in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood of Seattle on Saturday (June 6). A protester can be heard saying "where the f*** do they want us to go" before Seattle police slowly approach the crowd using bicycles to block one road. Footage also shows what...

Related videos from verified sources

George Floyd’s Brother Speaks Out [Video]

George Floyd’s Brother Speaks Out

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, testified on Capitol Hill and pleaded for action regarding police brutality.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:21Published
Clashes as police surround Black Lives Matter protesters in Seattle before forcing them to move using flashbang grenades and pep [Video]

Clashes as police surround Black Lives Matter protesters in Seattle before forcing them to move using flashbang grenades and pep

Clashes as police surround a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle on Sunday (June 7). Protesters sat behind a barricade in the middle of a road can..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:05Published
Denver Police Dress In Riot Gear To Get Crowds Under Control [Video]

Denver Police Dress In Riot Gear To Get Crowds Under Control

Officers in riot gear used pepper balls and flash-bangs to keep the protesters under control.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Protesters Occupy Abandoned Precinct in Seattle, Declare 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'
RIA Nov. Also reported by •FOXNews.com

'Property of the People': Protesters set up camp outside SPD East Precinct

 SEATTLE – On Tuesday, for the second straight night, barricades lined the Capitol Hill streets surrounding the East Precinct of the Seattle Police Department....
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

jmiller_789

John Miller RT @MrAndyNgo: The Seattle east police precinct has been entirely boarded up. Traffic in & out of the zone is controlled by the anarchists… 6 seconds ago

elisetakahama

Elise Takahama Welcome to the CHAZ, the newly named Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, where the people of the #Seattleprotests now gat… https://t.co/mrXxscLTqg 14 seconds ago

SwidSeor

SWID SEOR 🌍❓ Welcome to the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, where Seattle protesters gather without police https://t.co/s5Y9zqXGyX via @seattletimes 3 minutes ago

Lady_LeGrey

🇺🇸Lady_LeGrey✝️🇺🇸 *Ghostbanned* RT @HYVEE7: Well, at least they'll be easy to round up now. No cops will result in "eating their own." GOOD LUCK! https://t.co/0r3CQw2KE9… 5 minutes ago

petfish

DEFUND SPD RT @left_voice: After days of harsh police repression, Black Lives Matter protesters have taken control of the area immediately surrounding… 6 minutes ago

left_voice

Left Voice After days of harsh police repression, Black Lives Matter protesters have taken control of the area immediately sur… https://t.co/Wr2diUB25o 7 minutes ago

Carman2Suzie

WhichSideAreYouOn? #BlackLivesMatter RT @NoFascistLies: “Welcome to the Free Capitol Hill”: Seattle Protesters Establish Autonomous Zone https://t.co/SUpedAlw0v #PoliceBrutality 7 minutes ago

NoFascistLies

#VoteGreen2020 #LearnMMT 🌹 “Welcome to the Free Capitol Hill”: Seattle Protesters Establish Autonomous Zone https://t.co/SUpedAlw0v #PoliceBrutality 8 minutes ago