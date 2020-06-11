Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One of four Minneapolis police charged over Floyd's death posts bail

Reuters Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice, was released on bail on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Viral Hog Content - Published
News video: Reporting the Burned Wendy's to Minneapolis Police

Reporting the Burned Wendy's to Minneapolis Police 00:30

 Occurred on May 30, 2020 / Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Info from Licensor: "On May 25th a video showing the actions of 4 Minneapolis police officers which lead to the death of a man by the name of George Floyd. The outrage to the video sparked heated protests across the city, focused primarily at the...

Related videos from verified sources

Walz Calls For Police Reform On Special Session's Eve [Video]

Walz Calls For Police Reform On Special Session's Eve

On the eve of what promises to be a tumultuous special session, Gov. Walz and key legislators are calling for specific and significant action on police reform and accountability, reports Esme Murphy..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:14Published
Coalition Of Black Mpls. Leaders Rally Behind Chief Arradondo [Video]

Coalition Of Black Mpls. Leaders Rally Behind Chief Arradondo

Leaders within the Minneapolis Black community are standing behind Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, and they want to see a change of leadership within the police union, reports Reg Chapman (2:22). WCCO..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:22Published
Most Americans support police reforms -poll [Video]

Most Americans support police reforms -poll

Most Americans, including a majority of President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, support sweeping law enforcement reforms such as a ban on chokeholds and racial profiling after the latest death of..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

One of four Minneapolis police charged over Floyd's death freed on bail

 One of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for...
Reuters

George Floyd death: Rookie cop reportedly used crowdfunding money to pay $750k bail

George Floyd death: Rookie cop reportedly used crowdfunding money to pay $750k bail One of the four Minneapolis police officers charged over the death of George Floyd reportedly used crowdfunded money to pay his US$750,000 bail.Thomas Lane, 37,...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •E! Online

George Floyd updates: Jefferson Davis statue toppled in Virginia; Donald Trump lashes out at Seattle; TV show 'Live PD' canceled

 One of four officers charged in Floyd's death posts bail. LAPD opens 56 investigations into excessive force, misconduct: Latest George Floyd updates.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Delawareonline

Tweets about this