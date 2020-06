Related videos from verified sources Attorney General William Barr Said Trump Was Taken To Bunker For Security Reasons



Attorney General William Barr undermined President Donald Trump’s claim. Trump said he was taken to the White House security bunker for an “inspection” rather than for safety reasons. According.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago Illinois Governor Criticizes Donald Trump's Response To Nationwide Protests



President Donald Trump urged U.S. state governors to be more tough on protests happening in their states. He said: “You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time.”.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago D.C. Mayor Has 'Black Lives Matter' Painted Near White House



WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The mayor of Washington, D.C., had the slogan “Black Lives Matter” painted in massive yellow letters on a street leading to the White House on Friday in tribute to victims of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this