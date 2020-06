PlayStation 5: These were the 10 biggest game announcements Thursday Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )



Sony finally unveiled the long-anticipated PlayStation 5, as well as a host of video games coming to the new platform this holiday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this mikesnider PlayStation 5: These were the 10 biggest game announcements Thursday https://t.co/4BpGgcuodc via @brettmolina23… https://t.co/OOWu9gbeza 1 hour ago Robert Lindeman @brettmolina23 with the catch up cause I slacked and missed it. PlayStation 5: These were the 10 biggest game anno… https://t.co/iaM5HIt3AK 2 hours ago USA TODAY Tech Sony finally unveiled the long-anticipated PlayStation 5, as well as a host of video games coming to the new platfo… https://t.co/8iqHB54bVh 2 hours ago USA TODAY Money Sony finally unveiled the long-anticipated PlayStation 5, as well as a host of video games coming to the new platfo… https://t.co/1IGH1LQtDu 2 hours ago AJ That PlayStation conference was pretty good. The biggest game reveals were Spider-Man 2, Demon Souls, Horizon 2, RE… https://t.co/tWKuP7TmUD 3 hours ago