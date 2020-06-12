Global  

On this day: Roy Keane leaves Manchester United

WorldNews Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
On this day: Roy Keane leaves Manchester UnitedRoy Keane brought the curtain down on his illustrious career on this day 14 years ago, the former Manchester United captain claiming medical advice on a long-standing hip injury meant retirement was his "only option". Keane made only 13 appearances for Celtic after joining them in December 2005, nevertheless adding winner's medals in the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup to his enviable collection, before deciding to walk away. But it in the Premier League where he truly stamped his authority. Despite...
