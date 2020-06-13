Global  

Atlanta police shoot, kill DUI suspect after struggle

Seattle Times Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a DUI suspect who resisted being taken into custody by Atlanta police for drunk driving has been shot and killed. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was asked by the Atlanta Police Department to investigate the shooting that happened at a Wendy’s restaurant late Friday. Numerous videos […]
Video credit: Wochit News
Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down After Officer Shoots, Kills Black Man Sleeping In His Car

Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down After Officer Shoots, Kills Black Man Sleeping In His Car 00:35

 Reuters reports the police chief of Atlanta, Georgia, resigned on Saturday. Erika Shields submitted her resignation after protesters took to the streets hours after police shot and killed an unarmed black man. Rayshard Brooks, 27, had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendy's fast-food restaurant...

