Grenfell tower fire: 56,000 'still at risk' from flammable cladding three years on

WorldNews Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Grenfell tower fire: 56,000 'still at risk' from flammable cladding three years onThe Independent employs over 100 journalists around the world to bring you news you can trust. Please consider a contribution or subscription. Three years on from the Grenfell Tower fire, some 56,000 people are still living in buildings with flammable cladding responsible for the disaster, according to new analysis. The Labour Party said that if other types of cladding identified as a fire risk are removed at the same rate, it will be almost 40 years before the task is completed. As survivors prepared to mark the grim anniversary on Sunday, shadow housing secretary Thangam Debbonaire said it was a “national disgrace” that almost three-quarters of those who woke up the morning after the...
 Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says three years on from the Grenfell fire there has been 'little justice or accountability' served over the disaster. Labour estimating there are still 56,000 people living in homes wrapped in the same flammable cladding as Grenfell.

 Exclusive: Labour Party demands sanctions against private landlords who fail to remove combustible materials
Independent


