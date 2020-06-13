Grenfell tower fire: 56,000 'still at risk' from flammable cladding three years on Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Independent employs over 100 journalists around the world to bring you news you can trust. Please consider a contribution or subscription. Three years on from the The Independent employs over 100 journalists around the world to bring you news you can trust. Please consider a contribution or subscription. Three years on from the Grenfell Tower fire, some 56,000 people are still living in buildings with flammable cladding responsible for the disaster, according to new analysis. The Labour Party said that if other types of cladding identified as a fire risk are removed at the same rate, it will be almost 40 years before the task is completed. As survivors prepared to mark the grim anniversary on Sunday, shadow housing secretary Thangam Debbonaire said it was a “national disgrace” that almost three-quarters of those who woke up the morning after the... 👓 View full article

