Officer charged in Floyd’s death eligible for pension money

Seattle Times Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is eligible to receive pension benefits during his retirement years even if he’s convicted of killing George Floyd, according to the Minnesota agency that represents retired public workers. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of George. Video […]
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Officer charged over Floyd's death posts bail

Officer charged over Floyd's death posts bail 01:39

 One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice, was released on bail on Wednesday. Ryan Brooks reports.

