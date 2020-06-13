Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim's sister says North Korea will take 'action' against South: Report

WorldNews Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Kim's sister says North Korea will take 'action' against South: ReportNorth Korea will take "action" against the South and entrust its military to carry it out, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, threatened Saturday in a statement carried by the KCNA news agency. "I feel it is high time to surely break with the south Korean authorities. We will soon take a next action," she said in the latest denunciation of Seoul. Since last week the North has issued a series of vitriolic condemnations of the South over activists sending...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: S. Korea moves to stop anti-Northern activists

S. Korea moves to stop anti-Northern activists 01:52

 South Korea's government is taking legal action against two organizations led by North Korean defectors. Activists affiliated with the groups often smuggle leaflets, food, and other contraband across the border, enraging the North, and were recently cited as Pyongyang's justification to cut...

Related videos from verified sources

Search for birth parents leads to adoption ruling [Video]

Search for birth parents leads to adoption ruling

Decades after she was sent for adoption in the United States, Kara Bos' quest to find her birth parents in South Korea moved a step closer on Friday (June 12) when a Seoul court ruled that a South..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
North Korea says little reason to maintain Trump ties [Video]

North Korea says little reason to maintain Trump ties

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sees little use in maintaining a personal relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump if Washington sticks to hostile policies, state media reported on Friday. Libby..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:34Published
North Korea Is Severing Communications With South Korea [Video]

North Korea Is Severing Communications With South Korea

North Korea made the announcement on Tuesday, which analysts suspect is a move to force concessions from South Korea.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Kim Jong Un's sister threatens military action against South Korea

 North Korea's army will "surely" take action against South Korea amid failing ties, said Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. She has...
Deutsche Welle

Kim Jong Un's sister threatens military action against South Korea, promises 'tragic scene' at liaison office

 Kim Yo Jong is making use of her elevated position.
FOXNews.com

Kim Jong Un's sister threatens South Korea with military action

 The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened military action against South Korea as she bashed Seoul on Saturday over declining bilateral...
CTV News


Tweets about this

DorisEdwards07

Doris Edwards Kim Jong Un’s sister says South Korea an ‘enemy,’ threatens military action - National | https://t.co/mPXeZ5TYjR https://t.co/ThGroRn67z 1 hour ago

jmhamiltonblog

J.M. Hamilton RT @globalnews: Kim Jong Un’s sister says South Korea an ‘enemy,’ threatens military action https://t.co/YCSWc1wyHH https://t.co/1eToE3SGDO 2 hours ago

Celestebyrne3

Celestebyrne RT @bpolitics: The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says it's “high time” to break relations with South Korean authorities and tha… 2 hours ago

BooksByFelixAbt

Felix Abt Kim’s Sister Says Army Ready for Action on South Korea - Bloomberg https://t.co/SpybodG8x0 2 hours ago

Keir110

Keir F-E Kim’s Sister Says Army Ready for Action on South Korea https://t.co/8XCww3wSbB 2 hours ago

Jennylyynn

Jenny Mider RT @BuckTurgidson79: (2nd LD) Sister of North Korean leader says Pyongyang will take 'next step' against South Korea https://t.co/odqStAHzC1 3 hours ago

First72hrs

First72hrs.com Kim Jong Un’s sister says South Korea an ‘enemy,’ threatens military action https://t.co/NQdHum2xSg 3 hours ago

BulletinHours

Bulletin Hours South Korea could face military action: Kim Jong Un’s sister. North Korea says it would cut off all government and… https://t.co/59mDXtaEnt 4 hours ago