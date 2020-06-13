Kim's sister says North Korea will take 'action' against South: Report
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () North Korea will take "action" against the South and entrust its military to carry it out, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, threatened Saturday in a statement carried by the KCNA news agency. "I feel it is high time to surely break with the south Korean authorities. We will soon take a next action," she said in the latest denunciation of Seoul. Since last week the North has issued a series of vitriolic condemnations of the South over activists sending...
