Coronavirus: China reports highest number of daily cases in two months

China reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases in two months on Sunday and infections in South Korea also rose, showing how the disease can come back as restrictions on business and travel are lifted. Meanwhile, Egypt reported its biggest daily increase on Saturday and infections were rising in some US states as president Donald Trump pushed for businesses to reopen despite warnings by public health experts. China had 57 new confirmed cases in the 24 hours to midnight on Saturday, the National Health Commission reported. That was the highest since mid-April and included 36 in the capital, Beijing, a city of 20 million people. Beijing's cases were all linked to its biggest...


