Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: China reports highest number of daily cases in two months

WorldNews Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Coronavirus: China reports highest number of daily cases in two monthsChina reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases in two months on Sunday and infections in South Korea also rose, showing how the disease can come back as restrictions on business and travel are lifted. Meanwhile, Egypt reported its biggest daily increase on Saturday and infections were rising in some US states as president Donald Trump pushed for businesses to reopen despite warnings by public health experts. China had 57 new confirmed cases in the 24 hours to midnight on Saturday, the National Health Commission reported. That was the highest since mid-April and included 36 in the capital, Beijing, a city of 20 million people. Beijing’s cases were all linked to its biggest...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases; death toll reaches 9,195 [Video]

COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases; death toll reaches 9,195

India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922, according to the Union Ministry of Health and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
Florida sees highest single day of COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row [Video]

Florida sees highest single day of COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row

A distinguished professor at USF and an adviser to the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group warns the uptick in positive cases may only be the beginning of a tsunami of coronavirus cases.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:24Published
Here We Go Again? CDC Warns States May Have To Reimpose Coronavirus Lockdowns [Video]

Here We Go Again? CDC Warns States May Have To Reimpose Coronavirus Lockdowns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Saturday US states may have to reimpose strict lockdown restrictions. If cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 increase dramatically, such..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

China, Korea, Egypt report rise in virus cases as curbs ease

 BEIJING (AP) — China reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases in two months on Sunday and infections in South Korea also rose, showing how the...
SeattlePI.com

China reports surge in coronavirus cases

 China has reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases in two months after Beijing’s largest wholesale food market was shut down following a rise...
Belfast Telegraph

China, Korea, Egypt report rise in virus cases as curbs ease

 China has reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases in two months and infections in South Korea also rose, showing how the disease can come back...
Newsday


Tweets about this