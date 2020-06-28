Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 10 Million

Newsy Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 10 MillionWatch VideoThe number of global coronavirus cases hit the 10 million mark on Sunday, while the death toll nears 500,000. 

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, Johns Hopkins University reported that the total number of coronavirus cases surpassed 10 million by the end of the weekend. The United States...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Vikram Chandra on global Covid tally past 10m, call for justice in TN case

Vikram Chandra on global Covid tally past 10m, call for justice in TN case 06:15

 With one million fresh cases registered in the last 6 days, Covid numbers have exceeded the 10 million mark around the world. With early 5 lakh deaths, data shows that two-thirds of the total coronavirus cases were reported in May-June. Meanwhile, outrage over the custodial death of father-son duo...

Related videos from verified sources

Some States Scale Back Plans To Reopen Economies After Coronavirus Cases Spike [Video]

Some States Scale Back Plans To Reopen Economies After Coronavirus Cases Spike

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surpassed the 2.5 million mark. Some states across the south and west are now scaling back plans to reopen economies; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:44Published
Experts estimate number of COVID-19 cases ten times higher than reported number [Video]

Experts estimate number of COVID-19 cases ten times higher than reported number

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. could be as high as 20 million, rather than the 2.3 million cases currently reported nationwide.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:01Published
CDC Says There Could Be 10 Times More US COVID-19 Cases Than Reported [Video]

CDC Says There Could Be 10 Times More US COVID-19 Cases Than Reported

CDC Says There Could Be 10 Times More US COVID-19 Cases Than Reported According to the health agency, there could be as many as 23 million coronavirus infections in the U.S. The Centers for Disease..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Global coronavirus cases pass 10 million

 The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has passed the 10 million mark worldwide, according to US experts.
Belfast Telegraph

Global coronavirus cases exceed 10 million

 The milestone comes as many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns while making extensive alterations to work and social life that could last for a year or more...
IndiaTimes

Global coronavirus cases hit 10 million mark; Pence cancels Ariz., Fla. rallies
MarketWatch


Tweets about this

FricLinda

Linda Fric RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/vHEdLKtv3Q —Global confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpass 10 million —Florida records another 8,000… 1 minute ago

dailydigger19

Memelord Global #coronavirus cases surpass 10 million https://t.co/Po09oeO2cc 4 minutes ago

SplitPDC

J-La @POTUS congratulations!! The US leads with the most deaths and confirmed cases worldwide, we’re finally #1 in the w… https://t.co/beP33IvHrg 5 minutes ago

deesbarbara

barbaradees Live updates: Texas, Arizona face record coronavirus hospitalizations as U.S. cases surpass 2.5 million https://t.co/X3XT3RTxSJ 10 minutes ago

tflinn1

tflinn1 blue tsunami in Nov Live updates: Texas, Arizona face record coronavirus hospitalizations as U.S. cases surpass 2.5 million… https://t.co/WExCgPFpRA 14 minutes ago

ReformedPsycho

Sean Sullivan Global coronavirus cases surpass 10 million https://t.co/FrUm1PMgIc 16 minutes ago

DocekalConnie

Connie Docekal Coronavirus updates: Global confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpass 10 million https://t.co/8yE41tmuSr 21 minutes ago

JmnzFrfn

Erick RT @CarlosdelRio7: Global coronavirus cases surpass 10 million and close to 500K deaths. The US with 5% of the world population now has 25… 23 minutes ago