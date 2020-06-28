Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 10 Million Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe number of global coronavirus cases hit the 10 million mark on Sunday, while the death toll nears 500,000.



As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, Johns Hopkins University reported that the total number of coronavirus cases surpassed 10 million by the end of the weekend. The United States... Watch VideoThe number of global coronavirus cases hit the 10 million mark on Sunday, while the death toll nears 500,000.As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, Johns Hopkins University reported that the total number of coronavirus cases surpassed 10 million by the end of the weekend. The United States 👓 View full article

