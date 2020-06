Pete Evans slammed over bizarre new Insta post: 'Have some respect' Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former My Kitchen Rules star Pete Evans is copping criticism for his latest Instagram post suggesting the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax.As global cases reach 10.3 million and deaths pass the 500,000 mark, Evans shared a meme comparing... Former My Kitchen Rules star Pete Evans is copping criticism for his latest Instagram post suggesting the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax.As global cases reach 10.3 million and deaths pass the 500,000 mark, Evans shared a meme comparing... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this