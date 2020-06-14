Global  

Meghan Markle is still "absolutely involved" with her Smart Works patronage

Sunday, 14 June 2020
Meghan Markle is still absolutely involved with her Smart Works patronageDuchess Meghan might have moved to Los Angeles, but she still supports the charities and causes she made commitments to during her time as a senior member of the royal family. In a new interview with The Flock, Kate Stephens, the chief executive officer of Smart Works, discussed Meghan's continued work with the charity. Recently, Meghan surprised a Smart Works client with a one-on-one coaching session over Zoom, and according to Stephens, this is the perfect example of the duchess's enduring involvement in the charity. Stephens revealed: "She saw the impact we were able to have, in terms of both the clothes and...
