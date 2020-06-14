Global  

President threatens to boycott NFL and US Soccer over Black Lives Matter protests amid anger over police shooting in Atlanta

Sunday, 14 June 2020
President threatens to boycott NFL and US Soccer over Black Lives Matter protests amid anger over police shooting in AtlantaDonald Trump has threatened to boycott the NFL and US Soccer after the leagues decided to repeal bans on players kneeling during the national anthem due to ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. In a series of tweets, the president said he would no longer be watching the sports over the decisions following criticism from Republican lawmakers. It came as Atlanta's police chief resigned following the fatal shooting of an African-American man who had fallen asleep in his car by an officer - which threatened to reignite tensions over racism and police...
Atlanta police officer sacked after fatal shooting of black man

Atlanta police officer sacked after fatal shooting of black man

 An Atlanta police officer has been sacked following the fatal shooting of an African-American man, and another has been placed on administrative duty, the police department has announced. The moves follow the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the Friday night...

