Chris Wallace, Insider and Outlier at Fox News

Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Chris Wallace is a registered Democrat who hosts “Fox News Sunday,” a child of two Jews who keeps a rosary by his bedside, a Washington wonk who has vacationed in Italy with George Clooney. A son of renowned correspondent Mike Wallace, he was schooled at Hotchkiss and Harvard and worked at NBC and ABC (including […]
The nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd have been incredibly peaceful this week. But Fox News has stuck with visuals and segments focused on instances of rioting and looting. Fox News is often running B-roll footage from prior weeks and protests, says Business Insider. Some of the...
Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk the NBA restart, and whether they believe LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will be mentally ready to play in Orlando. Nick believes the..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:30Published
Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard why he believes the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum is a title away from becoming a certified NBA superstar. Hear the three discuss their chances in the..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:46Published