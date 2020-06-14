LaLiga: Real Madrid close on Barcelona after 3-1 win over Eibar
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Real Madrid moved to within two points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona after marking their return to action with a routine 3-1 win over Eibar. Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo scored in the first half as Zinedine Zidane's side made light work of their first game for three months on Sunday. Pedro Bigas made it 3-1 after the break with Eibar remaining two points above the relegation...
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says joint-record signing Eden Hazard and Spain international Marco Asensio are both fit for the team's first La Liga match in over three months against visitors Eibar on Sunday.
Marcelo showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement by kneeling when celebrating his goal in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Eibar. Toni Kroos and Sergio... talkSPORT Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph
