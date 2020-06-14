LaLiga: Real Madrid close on Barcelona after 3-1 win over Eibar

Global  

LaLiga: Real Madrid close on Barcelona after 3-1 win over EibarReal Madrid moved to within two points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona after marking their return to action with a routine 3-1 win over Eibar. Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo scored in the first half as Zinedine Zidane's side made light work of their first game for three months on Sunday. Pedro Bigas made it 3-1 after the break with Eibar remaining two points above the relegation...
News video: Hazard, Asensio back for Real return against Eibar, says Zidane

Hazard, Asensio back for Real return against Eibar, says Zidane 04:27

 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says joint-record signing Eden Hazard and Spain international Marco Asensio are both fit for the team's first La Liga match in over three months against visitors Eibar on Sunday.

Marcelo kneels in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement as Real Madrid beat Eibar to keep pressure on LaLiga leaders Barcelona

 Marcelo showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement by kneeling when celebrating his goal in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Eibar. Toni Kroos and Sergio...
