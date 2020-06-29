Global  

Real claim LaLiga lead with narrow win over Espanyol

Monday, 29 June 2020
Real claim LaLiga lead with narrow win over EspanyolCasemiro scored the only goal as Real Madrid moved two points clear at the top of LaLiga with a 1-0 win at Espanyol. Real leapfrogged Barcelona back to the summit with eight games remaining but were made to fight after Karim Benzema’s outrageous back heel had set up Casemiro’s decisive strike on the stroke of half-time. Espanyol created a string of chances to make it an anxious night for Zinedine Zidane’s side, who were also wasteful in front of goal. 🔝 @realmadriden extend their lead at the top of the #LaLigaSantander standings! 🔥🚀 pic.twitter.com/Bo3WmxX7FG — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 28, 2020 Levante bounced back to winning ways with a...
