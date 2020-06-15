Boris Johnson desperately needs his lockdown gamble to pay off
Monday, 15 June 2020 () London (CNN)The UK's is taking a tentative step in its slow emergence from coronavirus lockdown. As of Monday, lockdown measures will be eased in England, allowing non-essential shops to reopen along with some public spaces like zoos and theme parks. It's impossible to overstate how important it is for Prime Minister Boris Johnson that this goes well after a painful few weeks. His pandemic response has been attacked across the political spectrum, as has his handling of recent Black Lives Matter protests across the country, with critics accusing Johnson of using language that enflames racial division, leading ultimately to ugly scenes as far-right extremist groups took part in violent...
Boris Johnson will on Tuesday unveil his plan to reopen the hospitality sector from July 4, and announce the result of the review of the two-metre social-distancing rule. The Prime Minister will first..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
The review into whether the two-metre social distancing rule in England will be relaxed will be announced this week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published