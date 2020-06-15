Boris Johnson desperately needs his lockdown gamble to pay off Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(CNN)The UK's is taking a tentative step in its slow emergence from coronavirus lockdown. As of Monday, lockdown measures will be eased in England, allowing non-essential shops to reopen along with some public spaces like zoos and theme parks. It's impossible to overstate how important it is for Prime Minister Boris Johnson that this goes well after a painful few weeks. His pandemic response has been attacked across the political spectrum, as has his handling of recent Black Lives Matter protests across the country, with critics accusing Johnson of using language that enflames racial division, leading ultimately to ugly scenes as far-right extremist groups took part in violent...


