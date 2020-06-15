Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson desperately needs his lockdown gamble to pay off

WorldNews Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Boris Johnson desperately needs his lockdown gamble to pay offLondon (CNN)The UK's is taking a tentative step in its slow emergence from coronavirus lockdown. As of Monday, lockdown measures will be eased in England, allowing non-essential shops to reopen along with some public spaces like zoos and theme parks. It's impossible to overstate how important it is for Prime Minister Boris Johnson that this goes well after a painful few weeks. His pandemic response has been attacked across the political spectrum, as has his handling of recent Black Lives Matter protests across the country, with critics accusing Johnson of using language that enflames racial division, leading ultimately to ugly scenes as far-right extremist groups took part in violent...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson to reveal next steps for coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday [Video]

Boris Johnson to reveal next steps for coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday

Boris Johnson will on Tuesday unveil his plan to reopen the hospitality sector from July 4, and announce the result of the review of the two-metre social-distancing rule. The Prime Minister will first..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Chancellor: Two-metre review to be announced next week [Video]

Chancellor: Two-metre review to be announced next week

The review into whether the two-metre social distancing rule in England will be relaxed will be announced this week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Boris Johnson announces a £1 billion fund for school children [Video]

Boris Johnson announces a £1 billion fund for school children

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces a £1 billion fund to help schools catch up and 'bounce forward' when they reopen in September.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Gamble for Boris Johnson as he announces risky relaxation of lockdown restrictions

 Cinemas, museums and galleries to join pubs and restaurants in 4 July reopening, while two-metre distancing rule expected to be reduced
Independent


Tweets about this