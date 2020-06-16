Global  

North Korean army 'fully ready' for action over South Korean propaganda leaflets: KCNA

Reuters Tuesday, 16 June 2020
North Korea's army is ready to take action if defector groups push ahead with their campaign to send propaganda leaflets into North Korea, state media said on Tuesday, in the latest warning of retaliatory measures.
