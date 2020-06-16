North Korean army 'fully ready' for action over South Korean propaganda leaflets: KCNA
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () North Korea's army is ready to take action if defector groups push ahead with their campaign to send propaganda leaflets into North Korea, state media said on Tuesday, in the latest warning of retaliatory measures.
North Korea blew up an office set up to foster better ties with South Korea in its border town of Kaesong on Tuesday after it threatened to take action if North Korean defectors went ahead with a campaign to send propaganda leaflets into the North. Libby Hogan reports.