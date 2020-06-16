Steroid dexamethasone reduces deaths among patients with severe COVID-19: trial shows
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Giving low doses of the generic steroid drug dexamethasone to patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 reduced death rates by around a third among those with the most severe cases of infection, trial data showed on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is "proud" of the British scientists who have led clinical trials on the world's first coronavirus treatment.
A study of dexamethasone suggests it is the first drug to reduce deaths from coronavirus, and has been described as the most important trial result for...
A new trial has been launched to assess whether ibuprofen may hold the key to preventing severe breathing problems in Covid-19 patients. Experts are assessing whether a special formulation of the cheap..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published