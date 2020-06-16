Global  

Steroid dexamethasone reduces deaths among patients with severe COVID-19: trial shows

Reuters Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Giving low doses of the generic steroid drug dexamethasone to patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 reduced death rates by around a third among those with the most severe cases of infection, trial data showed on Tuesday.
