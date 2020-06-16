

Tweets about this CityNews Edmonton Eiffel Tower to reopen after longest closure since WWII https://t.co/XYUa5ECYjl 3 minutes ago Region 8 News Only limited numbers of people will be allowed in when the Eiffel Tower opens again on June 25. https://t.co/89adKMVW2x 3 minutes ago Ali Abusharifah RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Workers are preparing the #EiffelTower to reopen next week after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic #Paris landm… 10 minutes ago Maung Lwin RT @VOANews: Eiffel Tower to Reopen After Longest Closure Since World War Two https://t.co/UMgXEpww4e https://t.co/VgBELv3gNj 11 minutes ago KTUU.com France’s tourism industry is opening back up, but the 324-meter (1,063-feet) tall wrought-iron tower won’t immediat… https://t.co/zxQmtT03jC 13 minutes ago KOLDNews Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower for reopening next week, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Pa… https://t.co/G0Dg3vqczQ 14 minutes ago CityNews Montreal Eiffel Tower to reopen after longest closure since WWII https://t.co/1DBwm9yceK 18 minutes ago 維多利亞視角 RT @CTVNews: Eiffel Tower to reopen after longest closure since the Second World War https://t.co/lyjC044qm3 https://t.co/0dtqAiBALy 23 minutes ago