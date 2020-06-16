Trump Administration Asks Judge to Stop Publication of Bolton’s Book
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () The Trump administration sued on Tuesday to stop the publication of a highly anticipated book by President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton about his time in the White House. The book, “The Room Where It Happened,” is set for release June 23. Administration officials have repeatedly warned Bolton against publishing the book, […]
President Donald Trump gave a reason for his former national security adviser John Bolton to not publish his book. He said Bolton will break the law and face criminal liability if he published the book..