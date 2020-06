President of Honduras Tests Positive for Coronavirus Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Juan Orlando Hernández, who said his wife and two aides were also infected, joined a small crop of world leaders who have caught the virus that has reached into halls of power around the globe.