Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39 Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The wife of a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky died unexpectedly in the family's home Tuesday night at the age of 39, news outlets reported. Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, the wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, passed away in Lexington, Barr's Chief of Staff Mary Rosado said in a statement. The Fayette […]