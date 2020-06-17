Global  

China cancels flights, classes as India deaths soar: Virus update

Bangkok Post Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
BEIJING: China closed schools in Beijing and restricted air travel from the capital on Wednesday to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections, as India's death toll spiked.
 From a study which suggests that a cheap drug, dexamethasone, reduces death risk due to Covid-19, to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain testing negative - here are the top ten news updates on the pandemic sweeping the world. The Union government said that a decision on allowing international...

