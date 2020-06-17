Factbox: All the president's countries featured so far in ex-Trump adviser's book
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () China was not the only country mentioned in a litany of allegations that former national security adviser John Bolton makes about U.S. President Donald Trump in excerpts https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-bolton-book/trump-asked-china-to-help-him-win-in-2020-offered-favors-to-dictators-bolton-says-idUSKBN23O3B7 published on Wednesday of his book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir."