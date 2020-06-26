Hannity’s Trump Town Hall Was Top-Rated Show in Cable and Broadcast on Thursday With 5 Million Viewers Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Sean Hannity’s Fox News town hall with President Donald Trump was the top show on television Thursday night, beating all cable and broadcast competitors by bringing 5,107,000 million viewers.



Of those who tuned into the 9 p.m. ET interview, according to early Nielsen Media Research ratings, about 968,000 were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54.



In the 9 p.m. slot on MSNBC, Rachel Maddow brought in 3,147,000 total viewers, 484,000 were in the demo. CNN’s Chris Cuomo saw 1,812,000 viewers with 490,000 in that key demographic.



During the town hall, which was done in Wisconsin, Trump didn’t answer when asked by the primetime host what his priorities for a second term would be.



*Also Read:* Simon & Schuster CEO Counters DOJ Suit: John Bolton's Book is of 'Utmost Public Importance'



“Well one of the things that will be really great, you know… The word ‘experience’ is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience. I’ve always said that, but the word ‘experience’ is a very important word. It’s a very important meaning. I never did this before. I never slept over in Washington. I was in Washington, I think, 17 times, all of a sudden I’m the President of the United States. You know the story. I’m riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our First Lady and I say, ‘This is great,’ but I didn’t know very many people in Washington. It wasn’t my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York. Now I know everybody and I have great people in the administration,” he said.



Trump went on to trash former national security adviser John Bolton, who released a tell-all book on his time in the administration earlier this week.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Joe Scarborough Questions Trump's Latest Move to Kill Obamacare: It Would Be 'Catastrophic' (Video)



Mark Cuban Tells Hannity: Trump Only Wants to Run a Campaign, Not a Country (Video)



MSNBC's Scarborough: Trump 'Does Not Look Like a Man Who Wants to Be Re-Elected' (Video) Sean Hannity’s Fox News town hall with President Donald Trump was the top show on television Thursday night, beating all cable and broadcast competitors by bringing 5,107,000 million viewers.Of those who tuned into the 9 p.m. ET interview, according to early Nielsen Media Research ratings, about 968,000 were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54.In the 9 p.m. slot on MSNBC, Rachel Maddow brought in 3,147,000 total viewers, 484,000 were in the demo. CNN’s Chris Cuomo saw 1,812,000 viewers with 490,000 in that key demographic.During the town hall, which was done in Wisconsin, Trump didn’t answer when asked by the primetime host what his priorities for a second term would be.*Also Read:* Simon & Schuster CEO Counters DOJ Suit: John Bolton's Book is of 'Utmost Public Importance'“Well one of the things that will be really great, you know… The word ‘experience’ is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience. I’ve always said that, but the word ‘experience’ is a very important word. It’s a very important meaning. I never did this before. I never slept over in Washington. I was in Washington, I think, 17 times, all of a sudden I’m the President of the United States. You know the story. I’m riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our First Lady and I say, ‘This is great,’ but I didn’t know very many people in Washington. It wasn’t my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York. Now I know everybody and I have great people in the administration,” he said.Trump went on to trash former national security adviser John Bolton, who released a tell-all book on his time in the administration earlier this week.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Joe Scarborough Questions Trump's Latest Move to Kill Obamacare: It Would Be 'Catastrophic' (Video)Mark Cuban Tells Hannity: Trump Only Wants to Run a Campaign, Not a Country (Video)MSNBC's Scarborough: Trump 'Does Not Look Like a Man Who Wants to Be Re-Elected' (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published 17 hours ago President Trump holds Town Hall Meeting in Green Bay 02:53 A town hall program featuring President Trump aired Thursday night and featured part of the president's visit to northeast Wisconsin.

Related videos from verified sources President Trump: 10,000 Wisconsin jobs to be created by Marinette shipbuilding contract



President Donald Trump traveled to Wisconsin Thursday for a brief town hall event in Green Bay before his main stop in Marinette where he toured a shipyard and gave a speech in front of hundreds of.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:00 Published 18 hours ago Veterans Town Hall on Tuesday to discuss VA services



The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex from 3-4 p.m. on Tuesday. Visit ktnv.com for details. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:15 Published 3 days ago Is CTV Siphoning Off Dollars from Linear? It’s Complicated: #BeetU, Session 9



The accompanying video explores the rise of CTV and whether it’s growing at the expense of traditional linear television. It’s the ninth in a series of educational videos Furious has produced in.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 27:18 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this