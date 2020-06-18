Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Solar eclipse 2020: When and where to see the annular eclipse

WorldNews Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Solar eclipse 2020: When and where to see the annular eclipse(CNN)This weekend, stargazers in the Eastern Hemisphere will be treated to an annular solar eclipse on the heels of the summer solstice. This type of eclipse is characterized by its stunning "ring of fire" since it's not a total eclipse and edges of the sun can still be seen around the moon. A satellite captured a powerful hurricane and a solar eclipse at the same time "Annular eclipses are similar to total eclipses in that the moon, Earth and sun are aligned so that the moon moves directly in front of the Sun as viewed from Earth," said Alex Young, associate director for science in the heliophysics science division at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. "But a total eclipse does not happen,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Solar eclipse on June 21 will be annular eclipse: Pathani Samanta Planetarium

Solar eclipse on June 21 will be annular eclipse: Pathani Samanta Planetarium 01:28

 While speaking to ANI, Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar, S Pattnaik on solar eclipse stated that the solar eclipse on June 21 will be an annular eclipse. "It'll be visible to entire India as partial eclipse and as an annular eclipse to 3 states- Himachal Pradesh,...

Related videos from verified sources

Moon’s Shadow and Reflection of the Sun Meet on Earth’s Surface in Wild Video [Video]

Moon’s Shadow and Reflection of the Sun Meet on Earth’s Surface in Wild Video

During a solar eclipse in 2016, Japan’s Himawari-8 satellite captured the sun’s reflection and the moon’s shadow as they briefly met on Earth’s surface.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:57Published
Explainer: Annular solar eclipse to sweep across Africa and Asia [Video]

Explainer: Annular solar eclipse to sweep across Africa and Asia

The Moon will cast its shadow over parts of the Eastern Hemisphere from Africa and Eastern Europe to the Pacific in an annular solar eclipse on June 21.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:40Published
Solar Eclipse to Sweep Across Africa and Asia in June [Video]

Solar Eclipse to Sweep Across Africa and Asia in June

TAIPEI — The Moon will cast its shadow over parts of the Eastern Hemisphere from Africa and Eastern Europe to the Pacific in a solar eclipse on June 21, on the same day as the Northern Hemisphere's..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Nainital-based ARIES of science ministry to organise live telecast of upcoming solar eclipse on social media

 The Nainital-based Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) of the Union science & technology ministry will on Sunday organise live...
IndiaTimes

'Deepest' solar eclipse in India on Sunday

 India will witness its “deepest” annular solar eclipse of this century this Sunday (June 21), with the Sun appearing as a necklace of pearls for around 30...
IndiaTimes

Solar eclipse 2020: Rare Summer Solstice 'ring of fire' takes place this week

 Annular eclipse coinciding with longest day of the year will not happen again until 2039
Independent


Tweets about this