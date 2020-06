Related videos from verified sources Andhra Pradesh's Srikalahasti Temple to remain open on Solar Eclipse



Srikalahasti Temple will remain open on June 21 despite Solar Eclipse and special 'abhishekam' will be performed. 300-400 devotees will be allowed every hour in the temple. The 'Ring of fire', the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05 Published 17 hours ago Solar Eclipse 2020: Temples to remain closed on June 21



Temples will close their doors for devotees ahead of solar eclipse, which will take place on June 21. Eclipses are believed to bring negative effects and harmful radiations. Portals of Badrinath and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 1 day ago Solar eclipse on June 21 will be annular eclipse: Pathani Samanta Planetarium



While speaking to ANI, Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar, S Pattnaik on solar eclipse stated that the solar eclipse on June 21 will be an annular eclipse. "It'll be visible to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this TOI Cities UP: Devotees take holy dip in Sangam after annular solar eclipse https://t.co/rDgCKYoXkj 27 minutes ago