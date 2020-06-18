Kim Jong-un’s sister takes a wrecking ball to South Korea relationship
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () When North Korea decided to join the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea and kick off a giddy period of rapprochement on the peninsula, its charm offensive was fronted by a smiling face: Kim Yo-jong, the only sister of the North’s top leader, Kim Jong-un. Now, as Kim threatens to extinguish the fragile détente with a new cycle of bellicose actions and military provocations, it’s his sister who is again speaking for the nation, this time heaping scorn on South Korea – a signal of her deepening clout in the hereditary regime. “It was sickening to listen to his speech,” Kim Yo-jong said of the South’s leader, Moon Jae-in, in a statement on Wednesday, referring to his message this week calling...
PYONGYANG — North Korea said on June 17 that it will deploy troops to the tourist resort of Mount Kumgang and the city of Kaesong on the border.
According to North Korea's state-run KCNA, South Korean President Moon Jae-in made overtures to send a special envoy to talk with Pyongyang.
KCNA...