Related videos from verified sources City of Gulfport votes to remove state flag from city buildings



A new flag now flies over city buildings after the Gulfport City Council voted unanimously today to remove the Mississippi state flag from city officers. Credit: WXXV Published 2 days ago Governor stands behind belief that people should decide on state flag



The governor says that the people of Mississippi should decide on the flag. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:05 Published 6 days ago Senator introduces flag resolution



Lawmakers have spent the better part of this week crafting legislation over changing the state flag. Credit: WAPT Duration: 02:37 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this