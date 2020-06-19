Suspect on run after 2 New Zealand officers shot and injured
Friday, 19 June 2020 () WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police say two officers have been shot and seriously injured in Auckland and a suspect is on the run. Police said they were carrying out a routine traffic stop Friday morning when a person began firing at them before driving away. They said the suspect’s vehicle hit a […]
