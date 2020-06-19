Juneteenth: Celebrating the end of slavery in the US
Friday, 19 June 2020 () A holiday commemorating the end of slavery goes unnoticed by many in the US. But Black Americans have celebrated freedom on Juneteenth for over 150 years, remembering past steps toward equality and what needs to improve.
It's a day that marks the end of slavery in the United States, but for many the day is so much more, Lee Jordan, national Juneteenth state and regional director explains (3:54). WCCO Mid-Morning - June..
