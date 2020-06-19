Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Juneteenth: Celebrating the end of slavery in the US

Deutsche Welle Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
A holiday commemorating the end of slavery goes unnoticed by many in the US. But Black Americans have celebrated freedom on Juneteenth for over 150 years, remembering past steps toward equality and what needs to improve.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Juneteenth Explained and How It’s Being Celebrated Around the U.S.

Juneteenth Explained and How It’s Being Celebrated Around the U.S. 01:21

 Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the country, but here’s what else you should know about this American holiday. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Related videos from verified sources

What you need to know about Juneteenth [Video]

What you need to know about Juneteenth

The historic holiday, which celebrates the official end of slavery in the US, has taken on renewed significance this year.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:57Published
Good Question: What Is Juneteenth? [Video]

Good Question: What Is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States -- but for many, it means so much more, reports Heather Brown (2:15). WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 16, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:51Published
The History And Significance Of Juneteenth [Video]

The History And Significance Of Juneteenth

It's a day that marks the end of slavery in the United States, but for many the day is so much more, Lee Jordan, national Juneteenth state and regional director explains (3:54). WCCO Mid-Morning - June..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:54Published

Related news from verified sources

NFL declares 'Juneteenth', marking the end of slavery in U.S., a league holiday

 The NFL will observe June 19 — known as Juneteenth and marks the end of slavery in the U.S. — as a league holiday and close league offices that day.
CBC.ca

Twitter to give staff a day off to mark end of slavery

Twitter to give staff a day off to mark end of slavery Twitter and Square have designated Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in America, as a company holiday — the latest conciliatory overture by a...
WorldNews

Pharrell Williams Helps to Announce Juneteenth as a State Holiday in Virginia - Watch! (Video)

 Pharrell Williams is helping to honor an important holiday. The 47-year-old “Happy” entertainer joined Virginia Governor Ralph Northam at a press conference...
Just Jared Also reported by •bizjournals

Tweets about this

DaDemonBadBoy

One Nonchalant Demon What does this bullshit gotta do with us black people celebrating Juneteenth? Y’all white ppl are annoying. This is… https://t.co/f0kXQAmPMa 1 minute ago

CurtisGittelman

Curtis Gittelman🇺🇸🥁 the reason I’m not 100% on board with celebrating #Juneteenth is because it’s an empty holiday. Yes the slaves were… https://t.co/eMADPwW5lI 8 minutes ago

NupeSwagg

Nupe Swagg Celebrating Juneteenth, a 155-year-old holiday that celebrates the emancipation of African Americans from slavery i… https://t.co/Vk8jCdyZiG 9 minutes ago

MartieTolman

Martie Tolman RT @reykevster: What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday celebrating the end of slavery https://t.co/GIcZwzNskl via… 10 minutes ago

davidgaliel

FactsMatter RT @billboard: .@Pharrell announced alongside Virginia Governor Ralph Northam that Juneteenth, the day celebrating the end of American slav… 10 minutes ago

shanghaidaily

SHINE The United States marks the end of slavery by celebrating Juneteenth on Friday, with the annual unofficial holiday… https://t.co/VuQLdiyyDI 18 minutes ago

KHalveyGibson

Kathy Halvey Gibson ✝️🇺🇸🌻 RT @Project21News: "This year, it would be commendable for all Americans to come together to not only learn about #Juneteenth but celebrate… 19 minutes ago

yunglifter

Defund Whittier Police June 23rd RT @yunglifter: JUNE 23rd the city budget is due in #Whittier Here is your opportunity to come out and learn how we can #DefundWP ! This Fr… 19 minutes ago