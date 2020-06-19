Juneteenth: Celebrating the end of slavery in the US

One Nonchalant Demon What does this bullshit gotta do with us black people celebrating Juneteenth? Y’all white ppl are annoying. This is… https://t.co/f0kXQAmPMa 1 minute ago

Curtis Gittelman🇺🇸🥁 the reason I’m not 100% on board with celebrating #Juneteenth is because it’s an empty holiday. Yes the slaves were… https://t.co/eMADPwW5lI 8 minutes ago

Nupe Swagg Celebrating Juneteenth, a 155-year-old holiday that celebrates the emancipation of African Americans from slavery i… https://t.co/Vk8jCdyZiG 9 minutes ago

Martie Tolman RT @reykevster: What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday celebrating the end of slavery https://t.co/GIcZwzNskl via… 10 minutes ago

FactsMatter RT @billboard: .@Pharrell announced alongside Virginia Governor Ralph Northam that Juneteenth, the day celebrating the end of American slav… 10 minutes ago

SHINE The United States marks the end of slavery by celebrating Juneteenth on Friday, with the annual unofficial holiday… https://t.co/VuQLdiyyDI 18 minutes ago

Kathy Halvey Gibson ✝️🇺🇸🌻 RT @Project21News: "This year, it would be commendable for all Americans to come together to not only learn about #Juneteenth but celebrate… 19 minutes ago