Bank of England apologises for slave trade links
Bank of England apologises for slave trade links
Friday, 19 June 2020 (
6 hours ago
)
UK central bank to ensure that images of former officials who owned slaves are not on display
Related news from verified sources
Bank of England condemns ‘inexcusable’ slave trade links of its former leaders
The Bank of England has condemned and apologised for the “inexcusable” links that its former governors and directors had with the slave trade.
Belfast Telegraph
23 hours ago
Bank of England to remove any portraits of former governors linked to slave trade
The Bank of England said on Thursday it would remove any portraits still on display within the 325-year-old central bank of former governors or directors with...
Reuters
23 hours ago
