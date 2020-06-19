Bank of England apologises for slave trade links



Related news from verified sources Bank of England condemns ‘inexcusable’ slave trade links of its former leaders The Bank of England has condemned and apologised for the “inexcusable” links that its former governors and directors had with the slave trade.

Belfast Telegraph 23 hours ago



Bank of England to remove any portraits of former governors linked to slave trade The Bank of England said on Thursday it would remove any portraits still on display within the 325-year-old central bank of former governors or directors with...

Reuters 23 hours ago





Tweets about this