Bank of England apologises for slave trade links

FT.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
UK central bank to ensure that images of former officials who owned slaves are not on display
Bank of England condemns ‘inexcusable’ slave trade links of its former leaders

 The Bank of England has condemned and apologised for the “inexcusable” links that its former governors and directors had with the slave trade.
Belfast Telegraph

Bank of England to remove any portraits of former governors linked to slave trade

 The Bank of England said on Thursday it would remove any portraits still on display within the 325-year-old central bank of former governors or directors with...
Reuters


