|
|
|
Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia
Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
A 'ring of fire' solar eclipse will briefly appear in parts of Africa and Asia this weekend.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Solar Eclipse to Sweep Across Africa and Asia in June
TAIPEI — The Moon will cast its shadow over parts of the Eastern Hemisphere from Africa and Eastern Europe to the Pacific in a solar eclipse on June 21, on the same day as the Northern Hemisphere's..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:01Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|