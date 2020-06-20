Global  

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

SBS Saturday, 20 June 2020
A 'ring of fire' solar eclipse will briefly appear in parts of Africa and Asia this weekend.
Explainer: Annular solar eclipse to sweep across Africa and Asia [Video]

Explainer: Annular solar eclipse to sweep across Africa and Asia

The Moon will cast its shadow over parts of the Eastern Hemisphere from Africa and Eastern Europe to the Pacific in an annular solar eclipse on June 21.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:40Published
Solar Eclipse to Sweep Across Africa and Asia in June [Video]

Solar Eclipse to Sweep Across Africa and Asia in June

TAIPEI — The Moon will cast its shadow over parts of the Eastern Hemisphere from Africa and Eastern Europe to the Pacific in a solar eclipse on June 21, on the same day as the Northern Hemisphere's..

Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:01Published

How to watch this weekend's rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse

 A spectacular solar eclipse is kicking off the start of summer.
CBS News

'Ring of fire': A rare solar eclipse will be viewable in Africa and Asia. See these dramatic images.

 On Sunday, parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia will get to see a "ring of fire" solar eclipse.  
USATODAY.com

Solar eclipse 2020: Where you can watch rare 'ring of fire'

 They occur every year or two, and can only been seen from a narrow pathway across the planet.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •The Argus Independent

