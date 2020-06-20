Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazil passes 1 million coronavirus cases with no end in sight

WorldNews Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Brazil passes 1 million coronavirus cases with no end in sightRIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil passed 1 million coronavirus cases on Friday and approached 50,000 deaths, a new nadir for the world’s second worst-hit country as it struggles with a tense political climate and worsening economic outlook. econd only to the United States in both cases and deaths, Brazil confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus on Feb. 26. The virus has spread relentlessly across the continent-sized country, eroding support for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and raising fears of economic collapse after years of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: More than 8 million reported coronavirus cases around the world

More than 8 million reported coronavirus cases around the world 00:27

 Reported coronavirus cases around the world have exceeded 8 million according to John Hopkins University. The current global death toll is just over 435,000.

Related videos from verified sources

UP reports 592 coronavirus cases in last 24 hrs [Video]

UP reports 592 coronavirus cases in last 24 hrs

Uttar Pradesh has reported 592 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours taking the active number of cases to 6, 237. While addressing the mediapersons on June 18, Principal Health Secretary of state,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
14,516 COVID-19 cases reported in highest single day spike, total infections near 4 lakh [Video]

14,516 COVID-19 cases reported in highest single day spike, total infections near 4 lakh

India on June 20 reported the highest single day spike of 14,516 new positive cases of coronavirus. The total number of COVID infections has risen to 3,95,048. The death toll has also seen a jump,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published
Sports In Florida Affected By COVID-19 [Video]

Sports In Florida Affected By COVID-19

As coronavirus cases spike in Florida, Governor Ron Desantis is attributing the alarming trend to increased testing, outbreaks in high-risk areas like jails, assisted living facilities and migrant..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:46Published

Tweets about this