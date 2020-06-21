UK police seek motive in stabbing attack that left 3 dead
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () READING, England (AP) — British police on Sunday were seeking the motive of a 25-year-old man suspected of stabbing three people to death in a daylight attack in a park. Detectives said they were not, for now, treating Saturday’s attack in the town of Reading as terrorism, though the counterterrorism unit is supporting the investigation. […]
Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms police are not linking Saturday’s stabbing attack in Reading to terrorism at present and says the Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be briefed later today. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...
Three people were killed and three seriously hurt Saturday in a summer-evening stabbing attack in a park in the English town of Reading, police said. They said... FOXNews.com Also reported by •CTV News •Seattle Times •Independent