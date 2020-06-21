Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK police seek motive in stabbing attack that left 3 dead

Seattle Times Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
READING, England (AP) — British police on Sunday were seeking the motive of a 25-year-old man suspected of stabbing three people to death in a daylight attack in a park. Detectives said they were not, for now, treating Saturday’s attack in the town of Reading as terrorism, though the counterterrorism unit is supporting the investigation. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Hancock: Police not treating Reading attack as terrorism

Hancock: Police not treating Reading attack as terrorism 00:31

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms police are not linking Saturday’s stabbing attack in Reading to terrorism at present and says the Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be briefed later today. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

Related videos from verified sources

Reading multiple stabbing attack believed to be terror-related [Video]

Reading multiple stabbing attack believed to be terror-related

At least two people are being treated for knife wounds in hospital, while a source said there had been three fatalities – but this has not been confirmed by emergency services. The attack took place..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Slovakia school attack: Knifeman kills one, injures five before being shot dead by police [Video]

Slovakia school attack: Knifeman kills one, injures five before being shot dead by police

Slovakia school attack: Knifeman kills one, injures five before being shot dead by police

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:26Published
Santa Ana Police Release Video Of 7-Eleven Stabbing Attack [Video]

Santa Ana Police Release Video Of 7-Eleven Stabbing Attack

Santa Ana police Friday released security video of a stabbing at a local convenience store in hopes someone will recognize the two suspects.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Reading, England, stabbing spree leaves 3 dead, authorities say; motive unclear

 Three people were killed and three seriously hurt Saturday in a summer-evening stabbing attack in a park in the English town of Reading, police said. They said...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CTV NewsSeattle TimesIndependent

Tweets about this