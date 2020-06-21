|
One man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting, police say
Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.
