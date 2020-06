Liverpool held by Everton as delayed bid to seal EPL resumes Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — No win for Liverpool on the longest day of the year, and an even longer wait maybe to clinch the title. When you’ve been waiting 30 years — and then had the coronation delayed by three months because of a pandemic — patience is expected. The quietest of the 236 Merseyside […] 👓 View full article