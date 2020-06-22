|
Justin Bieber refutes sexual assault allegations: 'This story is factually impossible'
Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Justin Bieber has refuted allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014. The woman posted from an anonymous Twitter account Saturday.
