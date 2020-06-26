Global  

Justin Bieber Sues Sexual Assault Accusers for Defamation

Just Jared Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Justin Bieber has filed a lawsuit against the two social media users who have accused him of sexual assault. The lawsuit names two “Jane Does” who went by the names Danielle and Kadi on social media. Bieber‘s legal team claims that it’s “factually impossible” for the accusations to be true. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...]
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Justin Bieber suing s*xual assault accusers for defamation

Justin Bieber suing s*xual assault accusers for defamation 00:40

 Justin Bieber is suing two social media users for accusing him of s*xual assault.

