Trump says China trade deal still on after adviser’s remarks Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting that an initial trade agreement with China is still on after a top White House adviser's comments seemed to suggest it was over, spooking markets late Monday. Trump tweeted: "The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of […]