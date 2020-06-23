Oil Prices Rise As Trump Touts China Trade Deal

Global  

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Crude oil rose on Tuesday morning after President Donald Trump said the U.S.-China trade deal was still on, with Brent gaining more than one percent to trade over $43 a barrel and WTI breaching the $40 threshold to reach $41.55 a barrel before both prices fell back. Reuters reports that the U.S. president’s comments came on the heels of remarks by a senior Washington official who told media the deal was “over”, which rattled the market. Thanks to these comments, oil futures spiked to their highest levels in about three months,…
