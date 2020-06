Related videos from verified sources Future of facial recognition technology



The Detroit Police Department's use of facial recognition technology is being debated again as the contract for it's use is up for renewal in the wake of the police reform controversy following the.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:27 Published 1 week ago Detroit demonstrators calling for city to cease use of facial recognition technology



Detroit demonstrators calling for city to cease use of facial recognition technology Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago Microsoft To Cops: Face It, We're Not Going To Sell Facial Recognition Tech To You



Microsoft said Thursday it would not sell its facial-recognition technology to police departments. That is, until there is a just federal law, based in human rights, regulating the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this