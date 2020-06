DjMastaGee Eddie Kasko, star infielder and Red Sox manager, dies at 88 https://t.co/kjffrldQ3Q 8 minutes ago Gulf News MLB: Eddie Kasko, star infielder and #Boston Red Sox manager, dies at 88 https://t.co/4WfaYDxR6e 47 minutes ago Olivia Warren RT @USATODAY: Eddie Kasko, an All-Star infielder who managed the Boston Red Sox and spent nearly three decades with the team in a variety o… 48 minutes ago MSNThailand Eddie Kasko, star infielder and Red Sox manager, dies at 88 #msnthai #msnข่าว https://t.co/C0nhVRBTkj 1 hour ago USA TODAY Eddie Kasko, an All-Star infielder who managed the Boston Red Sox and spent nearly three decades with the team in a… https://t.co/1cEiJ0bYq4 2 hours ago jose abraham Eddie Kasko, star infielder and Red Sox manager, dies at 88 https://t.co/2AW0Qzo4NF 2 hours ago jose abraham Eddie Kasko, star infielder and Red Sox manager, dies at 88 https://t.co/kNPfLMvI4f 2 hours ago Bookie Insights Eddie Kasko, star infielder and Red Sox manager, dies at 88 - https://t.co/muCwL83YAZ 2 hours ago